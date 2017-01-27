You can catch the Lox on Tour soon….

Yonkers own, The Lox are back in action and will be making a stop at a city near you. They’re going on tour after releasing their latest album in December Filthy America…It’s Beautiful. They will be making stops in Chi-Town, Detroit, Boston, LA, Denver and more featuring Remy Ma and Lil Kim as special guest on their first tour stop along with the announcement the group released the music video for “The Family” via Worldstar bringing the sick flows that Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch produce to life.

TV Personality, Cardi B will also be the opening act for their Pennsylvania stop, Tickets will be going on sale for the tour on Jan. 27 through Live Nation.

February 25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

February 26 – Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

February 28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

March 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s Cincinnati

March 4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall,

March 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

March 7 – Chicago, IL, @ House of Blues

March 9 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

March 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

March 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

March 16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

March 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

April 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 7 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage