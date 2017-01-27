You can catch the Lox on Tour soon….
Yonkers own, The Lox are back in action and will be making a stop at a city near you. They’re going on tour after releasing their latest album in December Filthy America…It’s Beautiful. They will be making stops in Chi-Town, Detroit, Boston, LA, Denver and more featuring Remy Ma and Lil Kim as special guest on their first tour stop along with the announcement the group released the music video for “The Family” via Worldstar bringing the sick flows that Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch produce to life.
TV Personality, Cardi B will also be the opening act for their Pennsylvania stop, Tickets will be going on sale for the tour on Jan. 27 through Live Nation.
February 25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
February 26 – Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
February 28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
March 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s Cincinnati
March 4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall,
March 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
March 7 – Chicago, IL, @ House of Blues
March 9 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
March 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
March 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
March 16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
March 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts
April 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 7 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage