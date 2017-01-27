President Trump plans to begin moving with his executive actions starting with tightened border security that includes his proposed wall and other enforcement.

Around this time it was expected for him to restrict refugees from entering the United States. This idea would halt their admissions for at-least a four-month period, along with temporarily banning people coming from Muslim countries.

Trump was expected to sign the first actions this past Wednesday during his trip to the Department of Homeland Security. There will be additional actions rolled out over the next course of days according to an official.