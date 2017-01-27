President Trump made claims this week that millions voted illegally in 2016 presidential election based on his studies and evidence.

Sean Spicer falsely told journalists that Trump’s inauguration was the most attended in history, and he refused to provide concrete evidence.

“The President does believe that, I think he’s stated that before, and stated his concern of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have brought to him,” Spicer said.

It is still unclear of who presented the studies and evidence to Trump. It would be the largest scandal in American history if true.