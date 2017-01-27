Last week, Wyclef Jean made a Twitter uh-oh when he picked Martin Luther King Day to discuss the difference between Black Lives Matter vs. All Lives Matter.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Wyclef said in 140 characters or less: “Martin Luther King Jr. fought because all lives matter.”

He followed that up with an “All Lives Matter” video and song.

It’s been a rough week for for the former Fugees member. Despite the controversy, Jean has been taking it in stride. In a recent interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Wyclef Jean and his wife, fashion designer Marie Claudinette discussed spreading awareness and love for their Caribbean homeland of Haiti.

