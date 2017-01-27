Last week, Wyclef Jean made a Twitter uh-oh when he picked Martin Luther King Day to discuss the difference between Black Lives Matter vs. All Lives Matter.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Wyclef said in 140 characters or less: “Martin Luther King Jr. fought because all lives matter.”

He followed that up with an “All Lives Matter” video and song.

It’s been a rough week for for the former Fugees member. Despite the controversy, Jean has been taking it in stride. In a recent interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Wyclef Jean and his wife,  fashion designer Marie Claudinette discussed spreading awareness and love for their Caribbean homeland of Haiti.

Marie and Wyclef also shared with Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B” Robinson, their continued philanthropic work for Haiti, giving back to the less fortunate, supporting the Carma Foundation and so much more. Check it out here.

Shares