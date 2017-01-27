Allen Iverson was, is and will always will be, The Answer!

1996’s Rookie of the Year, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2001, an eleven time NBA All Star and a four time NBA Scoring champ who led the NBA in steals three times, yeah he’s a big deal!

A 6-foot, 165-pound guard out of Georgetown, Iverson is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the highest scoring average in Sixers franchise history. The Answer also ranks second in minutes played, second in points, second in steals and third in assists on Philadelphia’s all-time lists. Check out the interview by clicking here.

All of that is cool, but what makes it even more special is that he could reach out and touch the Philadelphia community and it was felt. “He brought so much excitement to our city,” Neef Buck said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

The bul Neef also discussed some of his favorite moments of the Philadelphia 76ers guard and newly minted basketball HOF’er.

“He brought that feeling back from when we had Charles Barkley and Dr. J in his prime,” Neef Buck told podcast host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “He brought a special thing to the city—he brought that light.”