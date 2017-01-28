The official weigh in has already been established and tonight is the night.

Last night, all 4 fighters partaking in tonight appeared in front of a packed house in California. The first matchup between Takashi Miura and Mickey Roman should be a high octane one as Takashi came in weighing in at 129.8 lbs. Meanwhile, Roman weighed in at 129.2 lbs. For the main event, undefeated super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas weighed in at 129.6 lbs while his opponent Miguel Berchelt weighs in at 129.8 lbs. Check out footage of the weigh in as tonight is the night these warriors get in the ring to settle it out to see who is the dominant fighter. Tune in HBO tonight at 10pm