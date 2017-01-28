With Blake Griffin and Chris Paul both sidelined with injuries, the Clippers need all the help that they can get.

Insert Jamal Crawford. A 16 year NBA vet, Crawford has won multiple NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards and is a spark off Doc Rivers’ bench.

He has his supporters. NBA legend Isiah stopped by Scoop B Radio and talked reverently about Crawford, who once played for Thomas while a New York Knick.

“I had followed Jamal since he came from Seattle to Michigan,” Thomas told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “And I thought: a 6’6” guy with handles.”

Drafted out of Michigan in the 2000 NBA Draft, Crawford’s ball handling ability and crafty scoring is highly coveted. His best statistical season came during the 2007-08 NBA season while with the Knicks, averaging 20 points and 5 assists in 80 games. “His body was just, his game was ahead of his body, if that makes sense; like the things he was trying to do out on the floor,” said Thomas. Check out the interview by clicking here.