(Yeah, that way!)

Migos is compromised of three guys known as Quavo, Takeoff and Offset from out of Atlanta. They have given fans hit by hit and have solidified themselves as superstars on a much bigger platform. They have an influence outside of music starting with their impact on fashion, pop culture and much more. Coming off the release of their highly anticipated album, CULTURE. Students at NYU got a chance to explore the group’s emergence as cultural phenomenons.

The group had a one-of-a-kind discussion at the NYU Cantor Film Center with guest speakers Julie Ann Quay (Founder Of VFILES), Zach Fox (Comedian), Naomi Zeichner (Editor-in-Chief of The Fader), Michelle Kim (Student At NYU) as they discussed a various of topics.

Check out some photos and key quotes from the discussion below:

When asked about the younger generation:

“I feel like the young people are controlling the generation. We’re the ones who help the world turn. If we stay together, we’ll be real powerful.” – Quavo

When asked who they would collaborate with outside of hip-hop:

“Lady Gaga” – Quavo

On Finding the perfect hook:

“When it feel good and it sound good like James Brown” – Quavo

When asked about music influences:

“[Gucci] played a huge role in our career. I feel like when he was gone. I was representing for him.” – Quavo

Outkast, Cash Money, T.I. – Takeoff