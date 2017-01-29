Another One…
Keep the collaborations coming Don C, last week it was announced that Don C and Jordan Brand will release a third iteration of the Don C x Air Jordan 2 which will be the final model set to be released in Spring/Summer 2017.
Expect @dc2 @justdon x @Jumpman23 to release the last color of their AJ2 collaboration sometime during SS17‼ 🔥👀😴🤔#ThemBoysUpToSomething
— PO! (@_PO2345) January 20, 2017
We have no confirmed info on the release but images circulating show that the last iteration will be decked out in a pink colorway. The first Jordan brand x Don C collaboration released in 2015 and the second came in a tonal blue colorway.
Check out a detailed image of the rumored upcoming pink release “below”…