Another Colorway Of The Don C x Air Jordan 2 Will Release This Year

Another One…

Keep the collaborations coming Don C, last week it was announced that Don C and Jordan Brand will release a third iteration of the Don C x Air Jordan 2 which will be the final model set to be released in Spring/Summer 2017.

We have no confirmed info on the release but images circulating show that the last iteration will be decked out in a pink colorway. The first Jordan brand x Don C collaboration released in 2015 and the second came in a tonal blue colorway.

Check out a detailed image of the rumored upcoming pink release “below”…