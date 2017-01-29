NikeCourt and Jordan Brand come together to help celebrate Serena Williams’ 23rd major win in straight sets at the Australian Open, arguably making her the single greatest tennis player in history.

Nike and Jordan are set to release a special footwear collection – with her NikeCourt Flare signature shoe and the Air Jordan 1 Retro coming together; coming decked out in two colorways (which one is a tribute to the Banned) which takes on the same color-blocking with her personal logo showcased on the tongue.

The NikeCourt Flare in both colorways will release on Nike SNKRS on January 30th as well as Nike.com and the Air Jordan 1 Retro will also release on January 30th.