This evening, BounceTV will world premiere the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards, the prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, on Sunday, January 29 at 9:00pm ET.

Bounce, who recently acquired all assets of The Trumpet Awards and now owns, produces and exclusively premieres the star-studded ceremony, is hosted by two-time EMMY® nominated writer and actor Deon Cole and Rosewood, The Real Husbands of Hollywood and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker.

Honorees include Martin Luther King III, who will be presented with the Impact Trumpet Award, New Edition will be honored by Jagged Edge and Silk, and Wendy Williams will be awarded the Trumpet Award for Entertainment.

Vanessa Bell Calloway, Ed Gordon, Lou Gossett, Jr., David Mann, Willie Moore, Jr., Gary Owen and Bill Withers have been added to the line-up of presenters, as the night will include performances from Tamela Mann, Regina Belle, BJ the Chicago Kid, Lalah Hathaway, Kenny Lattimore and Keke Wyatt throughout the evening.

The Source magazine caught up with the presenters, performances and honorees on the red carpet. Check it out! – Angela Wilson

The 2017 Trumpet Awards premieres tonight on Bounce at 9/8pm CST.

Special thanks to Juan Anthony Photography for videography!

Special thanks to Jamale Yusan for editing!