The NY Giants were kicked out of the playoffs awhile ago, but OBJ and a few other giant players are in the Pro-Bowl. He’s one of the top receivers in the game and his fashion taste is just as top notch.

He warmed up in a pair of Louis Vuitton x Supreme cleats for today’s pro bowl game. The cleats are decked out in all-red on the upper, with supreme branding throughout the upper inspired by the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collection. His number ’13’ is also added on the insoles of the cleats with the word savage going across both tongues.

The NFL Pro Bowl game is tonight at 8pm.