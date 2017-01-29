God Bless America…

Donald Trump hasn’t even been in office for 10 days and he’s already causing commotion on both sides of the fence. With his latest proposal he is effectively banning Muslims from traveling with any interest in returning to America. The news has ruffled many feathers and has sparked protest across the world, a ongoing protest at JFK is happening and other protest are taking place at other airports across the nation.

This can immediately affect many lives especially those who assisted in the Iraq war. We are told that following the order many immigrants were detained at the airport. Many athletes such as Steve Nash, actors, singers like John Legend and even republicans in congress have expressed their displeasure with the decision.

Freedom and liberty packing up their things… — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 28, 2017

It’s a tough day when u find out that so many ppl that u thought were fans or friends really hate u and everything u believe in. — Nazr Mohammed (@NazrMohammed) January 28, 2017

A photo posted by Michael Bradley (@michaelbr4dley) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

While innocent citizens are being detained and while the NBA hold a significant amount of players such as Luol Deng which was born out of the country it is uncertain what proper procedures they will have to order for this process to not affect them from traveling with their respective teams. If this is how the president is planning on scaring terrorist then, we have much more to come…