Recently, the industry’s profound designer RAF SIMONS, set down with GQ Style for an exclusive interview. When asked about his thoughts on new-age designers and if any inspires him, he elaborated on how he thought Virgil Abloh was unoriginal.

Once the article hit social media many twitter users responded including rapper A$AP Rocky.

On the other note, Abloh is one of the very few black designers recognized in the fashion world. For those who tweeted in support, hopefully Abloh does as Rocky said and inspired by this.