The Take Flight will be here next weekend…

The Air Jordan 5 ‘Take Flight’ will be releasing spring 2017, which means it’s right around the corner. The kicks are given a elevated appeal with premium material construction inspired by the P51 flight bomber jacket. The shoe is gives off a military feel with a sequoia green leather upper and traditional mesh on the side panels. The overall look of the shoe is finished off with a luxurious appeal with the infamous Jumpman logo on the bottom of the icy translucent sole.

You can purchase the Air Jordan 5 ‘Take Flight’ at select Nike and Jordan Brand retailers on February 11th, 2017 at a set price of $400.

Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.