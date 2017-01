Brooklyn native Fabolous prepares his social media for Men’s Fashion Week.

“I like going to the shows, but also outside of shows and keeping up with fashions I like to keep myself pretty neat,” the rapper said before the kickoff.

This season he will have a large presence now as Council of Fashion Designers of America New York Fashion Week: Men’s ambassador.

He will use this week to connect and build relationships with new designers as well as solidify with those he met in the past.