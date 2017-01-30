The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place last night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Many congratulations go to all the winners. Denzel Washington won for best actor for his role in “Fences” and Viola Davis won best supporting actress.

Davis also makes history as the first African American to win five SAG awards. “Hidden Figures” took the award for outstanding ensemble in a motion picture. Mahershala Ali, took home supporting actor award for his performance in “Moonlight”.

All of the awards were well deserved and the speeches were moving. Denzel Washington dedicated his award to August Wilson and the actors who go unrecognized. Mahershala Ali shared a heartfelt speech that spoke on his character in the film and how he and his mother put their differences aside when he became a Muslim 17 years ago. Taraji P. Henson’s speech focused on unity, creating solutions, and letting love win. See some of the speeches below.