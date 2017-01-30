Rising South Florida songstress Aleicia (formerly known as Aleicia Nicole) releases her brand new track, “Don’t Forget The Times” featuring fellow Florida native Gnra. Following her single “Goose”, Aleicia gets back to her smooth storytelling R&B vibes. Along with the release of her new single, Aleicia is expected to hit the road with buzzing rapper Bizzy Crook next month for their Florida tour. She’s also gearing up to release a EP by the end of March. Stay tuned for details. For now, check out her new single “Don’t Forget The Times” and if you’re in the Florida area, catch her on the road beginning February 11th.

