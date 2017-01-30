Migos want an opportunity to rock the Super Bowl crowd…

Migos would love to perform at the Super Bowl after recently finding out about a petition being signed for them to participate in the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Lady Gaga…. Find out how the group responded in the video below….

“(Quavo) I didn’t even know it was real and people really got signatures and … (Takeoff) let’s do it man (Quavo) let’s do it we ready to f***ing perform (Offset) we ready you know (Quavo) no for real (Offset) turn it up (Quavo) we need to go we need to we need to go perform at the Super Bowl…you know what I’m sayin’ we got the Atlanta Falcons and we got the Atlanta trio you know what I’m sayin’ you got the greatest team and you got the greatest team. (Takeoff) We got the greatest song in America, we got the greatest album in America (Quavo) we going to go get our first championship (Offset) you know (Quavo) we going to go get our first championship with the album…it only makes sense let’s do it Super Bowl LI LI yeah something like that.”