On today’s date in 2007, Sean Price of the legendary Boot Camp Clik released his second solo album entitled Jesus Price Supastar on Duck Down Records.

Jesus Price Supastar features production from 9th Wonder and Khrysis, as well as Illmind, Tommy Tee, Moss and P.F. Cuttin. Album guests include Boot Camp Clik members Buckshot, Steele and Rock, Rustee Juxx, Sadat X, Block McCloud, Phonte, Chaundon, and The Loudmouf Choir. The album was met with positive reception from music critics.

Jesus Price Supastar debuted on the Billboard Hot 200 chart at #196, making it the first Boot Camp Clik album since 1999 to crack the chart.

This album was a superb follow up to Monkey Barz, Price’s solo debut, but not even the BCC expected Sean’s solo ventures to be received so well by an entirely different generation of Hip Hoppers than he was used to that celebrated his Helton Skeltah success.

After four successful solo albums, Price’s life was cut short in August 2015 by what has still been ruled undetermined.

Salute to the Price family, his wife Bernie, Buckshot, Steele, Tek and the entire Duck Down team for sharing the unparalleled talent of an artist like Sean Price. P!