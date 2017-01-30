Virginia is on the rise producing artists that explore many relatable sounds that continue to make the state a staple in Hip-Hop culture. 757 rapper O’Shea keeps it real and lets us all know who the real Underdog is with his latest video. Even when you’re putting in work, you’re sure to get overlooked by some, but that day doesn’t last but for so long. The mission is to be a GOAT. He’s already a walk in sheep clothing. Let the bars feel you in on that.

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=nwUxZCKwcRk