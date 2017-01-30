A woman took 30 sleeping pills and muscle relaxants just before Trump initiated the immigration ban, according to the New York Daily News.

Two Port Authority Officers saved her after they found her unconscious and not breathing. They used the routine law enforcement nasal spray Narcan, to revive her.

The woman’s name has not been immediately released, and after the incident she has to wait in customs for a flight back to Chile.

“She really didn’t want to go to Chile. She was intent on killing herself,” said a law enforcement official.