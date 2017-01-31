Tragedy strikes the Hip Hop community again for the second time in a week.

James Laurence, one half of the Friendzone producer collective and beat maker of A$AP Rocky’s famous hit “Fashion Killa”, has passed away. He was only 27 years old. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Laurence, who helped found the “cloud rap” movement as a part of Friendzone, also produced for the likes of Yung Lean, Antwon, Deniro Farrar and more.

Friendzone released their first mixtapes in 2010. The duo went on to produce A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” from his debut album LONG.LIVE.A$AP. Their lone studio LP, DX, arrived in 2013. In addition to his production, Laurence made the artwork for Clams Casino’s 2011 Rainforest EP.

