In his first post white house statement, Barack Obama praised protestors against Trump’s Muslim ban. Kevin Lewis, Obama’s post-presidential spokesperson, read his statement.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Trump tweeted, “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!”