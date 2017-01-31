Indio, California was the hot spot for high intense action mixed with suspenseful plot twist. Fans were far from disappointed as in ring fans witnessed a career first ever.

In the main event, Miguel Berchelt did the impossible and upset Francisco Vargas hand him his first pro lost via TKO and to become the new WBC super featherweight titleholder. Berchelt landed 45% (430 of 974) of his total punches, while Vargas, who out threw Berchelt, landed 33 of 1,032 (32%) of his punches. It was an all out war for roughly five or six rounds, then Miguel began to run away with the fight thanks to the doctor, referee, and corner all keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Check out the highlights below.

In the undercard matchup, Takashi Miura scored a tough 12th round knockout on Mickey Roman. The Japanese veteran was able to overcome the bloody and swelling of his face to continue to land hard body shots on Roman. Here’s highlights of the fight as many experts are expecting a title bout between Miura and Berchelt coming up real soon.