Clippers Big Man Blake Griffin Are Amongst The Talented Athletes To Help Mentoring Campaign Called “In Real Life”

Clippers Big Man Blake Griffin Are Amongst The Talented Athletes To Help Mentoring Campaign Called “In Real Life”

Not only he jams it on defenders, does hilarious comedy outtakes and sports some dope Jordans, Griffin is ready to show fans how dope it is to become an mentor to the youth…”In Real Life”.

Recently, the former slam dunk champion appeared in a “Mentoring Flipped” PSA by joining an mentoring campaigned entitled “In Real Life”. Blake joins Pistons hooper Tobias Harris, Boston Celtics All Star Isaiah Thomas, former Boxing champ Lalia Ali, newly crowned World Champion outfield Dexter Fowler and Orland Magic dunking sensation Aaron Gordon to create the signature mentoring public awareness campaign from “MENTOR” and the NBA Family, that celebrates National Mentoring Month this January to support efforts to connect our young people with the life-changing mentors they need, with a series of videos entitled “Mentoring Flipped,” showing young people “mentoring” celebrities.

Check out this funny but touching clip of Blake having a convo with his acting mentee below.