Following President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration from seven Muslim countries, many celebrities began to speak out against the order, including DJ Khaled.

The DJ and producer shared some major keys on Instagram by posting a picture of him holding his son using the hashtag #NoBanNoWall with the following caption: “Bless up 🙏 I am a Muslim American love is the 🔑 love is the answer. It’s so amazing to see so many people come together in love ! I pray for everyone I pray we all love and live in peace .. #NoBanNoWall 🙏”

Bless up 🙏 I am a Muslim American love is the 🔑 love is the answer. It’s so amazing to see so many people come together in love ! I pray for everyone I pray we all love and live in peace .. #NoBanNoWall 🙏 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

If you are unaware, Khaled’s family is Palestinian and he’s a practicing Muslim. Rolling Stone writer Jonah Weiner asked Khaled about his concerns of raising his son in a place where Islamophobia lurks the society and he responded:

“We’re good people, and we don’t entertain ignorance. It’s the same as staying away from ‘they’ – stay away from that ignorance. Love is the most powerful thing in the world.”