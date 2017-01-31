DJ Samrai has achieved more then almost any other Hip Hop DJ in Australia, as the only Australian Turntablist to have won National Titles in DMC, ITF/IDA and Redbull Thre3style competitions. DJ Samrai’s journey really took off in the year 2000, taking out first place in the NSW DMC/NSW ITF Championships and second place in the National DMC competition.

The following year he returned to take out the National DMC Finals, crowning him the coveted Australian DMC Champion. Later that year he competed at the DMC World finals in London and gained a Top 14 World ranking, making him the youngest DJ to ever represent Australia at just 20 years old. In 2005, Samrai was crowned 2005 ITF Australian Scratch Champion, the Australian East Coast Champion and was also awarded second place in the ITF Experimental category.

He was the first Turntablist/Club DJ to be signed onto a major record label in Australia (Universal Records) and The Blazin’ mixtape series with DJ Nino Brown has gone on to sell over 300,000 units (4x Platinum in Australia). Blazin’ was the first legal hip-hop mixtape available in Australia and is one of the most successful urban releases for Universal Records in Australia to date. Proving his further versatility as a DJ, Samrai released “Maximum Bass Overdrive” compilation, that ended up selling over 50,000 copies (Gold in Australia) on Ministry of Sound Australia.

Samrai holds residencies at numerous clubs Australia wide. As a club DJ he has supported and toured with heavyweight hip hop acts such as The Black Eyed Peas, Ozomatli, Method Man, DJ Kool, Rahzel, DJ Premier, Jurassic 5, Redman, Scribe, Taskforce, The Beatnuts, Gang Starr, Ninja Tune, DJ Cash Money, Shortkut, JS-1, Lil Jazz and has toured with DJ Craze, A-Trak and The Allies, and even performed for the Prime Minister of Papa New Guinea! He is a member of the internationally recognized Chiefrockers crew which consist of some of the top DJs in the world: DJ Pogo and Shortee Blitz (UK), Naiki (Japan), Boogie Blind (US) & Nino Brown (Australia).

In late 2016, Samrai placed 3rd in the world at the Red Bull Thre3style Finals in Chile, judged by the likes of DJ Craze, Mixmaster Mike, Scratch Bastid, DJ Nu Mark, Z-Trip & Jazzy Jeff. His impressive versatility and continuous growth as a DJ and party rocker makes him a complete all-rounder and one of the DJ’s from Australia sure to be further on the international radar in years to come.