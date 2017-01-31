Slated for release this summer, “Chapter & Verse” is only the latest creative pursuit of acclaimed filmmaker and former Black Panther Jamal Joseph.

Complete with a cast that includes film veteran Loretta Devine, Power’s Omari Hardwick, Orange Is the New Black’s Selenis Levya, and playwright and stage actor Daniel Beaty, “Chapter & Verse” delivers a compelling tale of the harsh realities of Black men in Harlem through the lens of recently released inmate Lance, portrayed by Beaty.

“Lance is inspired by a few really good men who I saw come out of prison and try to rebuild their lives,” Joseph tells the Film Journal. “Sometimes I witnessed this while I was in prison. A man I thought was going to make it would come back, not because he intended to, but because of the lack of family or the lack of services or because, culturally, what they were caught up in made them make a choice that sent them back.”

In fitting accompaniment, the film’s soundtrack presents a musical portrayal of the film’s bittersweet realism, a gritty journey of failure, redemption, and perseverance. “Chapter & Verse” is set to hit select local theaters in Los Angleles, New York City, and Chicago this week in preperation for its full debut later in the year. In the meantime, take a listen to the full soundtrack for “Chapter & Verse” exclusively on The Source.

Track Listing



Written & Performed by Justin Martin, Eric Mobley, Ice Prince & Naeto C“85 Is The Summer” by John Forte

Courtesy of Theory 7 LLC“Dijiribludu” by Craig Harris

Courtesy of India Navigation Company“Smoke Driink” By Eric Mobley“Award Tour” by A Tribe Called Quest

Courtesy of Universal Music, Warner Bros Music and Epic Music“Wait” by Jindai Joseph

Courtesy of Mansion Records“The Streets” by Eddie James

Courtesy of Mansion Records“Gunshots” by Chapella

Written by Jamal Joseph

Courtesy of Joseph Tribe Music“You Kept Me” Performed by Dante Hawkins and the FCBC Worship Team

Courtesy of Tri-City Entertainment”Why I Grind” by Eddie James

Courtesy of Mansion Records “The Roof” by Friendships

Courtesy of Mansion Records