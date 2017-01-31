Gabrielle Union-Wade has been our Woman Crush Wednesday ever since the 1990s, who has never been seen on a bad hair day. With that being said, it only makes sense that she dips her hand in the beauty market, specifically hair care.

Gabrielle’s forthcoming hair care brand, Flawless, is targeted for women with texturized hair. Flawless includes ten affordable hair products including shampoos, conditioners, styling aids, and treatments ranging from $16-$29.

According to a press release the line is aimed to “address issues women with textured hair face most often such as dryness, split ends, damage, brittleness and frizz”. She went on to add:

I myself have suffered from one too many bad hair days and have never found one range of products that met all of my needs. I wanted to change that. This line is all about healthy hair and versatility – so you can change up your styles without compromising the condition of your hair. I want women to be able to express themselves, flawlessly!

Flawless is set to drop online on March 1st, but won’t be available in Ulta until April.