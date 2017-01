The legendary actress Kerry Washington celebrates her 40th birthday today. She was born in New York City and got her start as a teen hitting the small screen in ABC Afterschool Special and Standard Deviants. She later moved to bigger roles like NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and Save the Last Dance.

Years to come Kerry then became the face of the hit show Scandal and received two Golden Globe nominations, along with four Emmy nominations.

She is truly legendary and looks amazing at 40!