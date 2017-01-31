[Images] Reebok Classic And Kendrick Lamar Celebrate The Iconic Club C Sneaker With The “Hold Court” Campaign

Reebok x K-Dot Club C….

With the success of the Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule January release, Reebok will continue to celebrate the sneaker with a new campaign that pays homage to the status as the iconic court silhouette. The shoe is most defintely Kendrick’s favorite shoe and has been since high school as it emobodies his artistic ways and represents the Compton bred very well.

“Take responsibility and find your court, your passion” – Kendrick Lamar.

Reebok released video footage Friday of K-Dot paying homage to the Club C, inspired by the Compton streets and heroes that inspired K-Dot growing up. The Club C Tonal Gum will be available at Reebok.com and retailers worldwide starting February 1st for $80.

Check out full campaign photos in the gallery below.



