Buckle Up, Feb 15 is the day…

Kanye West will be revealing his new collection with Adidas at New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on February 15. The rumors can now be laid to rest, it has been confirmed. We have the time, date and where the showcase will take place, according to fashionista. The show will start promptly after Assembly and Marchesa and the Thom Browne’s show will come after. The last Yeezy Season show took place on Roosevelt Island on September 7th. Check out details below.

Yeezy Season 5 Collection Unveil

Where: Pier 59 Studios

Time: 5pm