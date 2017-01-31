What ever happened to Keith Van Horn?

Keith Van Horn was the 2nd pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He averaged 16 points and 6.8 rebounds in nine seasons. He played for a lot of teams in his career. He suited up for the Nets, Knicks, Sixers, Bucks and Mavericks. He was also a dad and married in his rookie season. The travel and distance from family got to him.

He retired in 2006 at the age of 30 after playing a reserve role with the Western Conference champion Mavericks. “The lifestyle is not conducive to me being a good dad,” Van Horn said on a recent appearance on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. Check out the interview by clicking here.

He’s serious: “I needed to provide stability for them and be there for them,” he said. “I couldn’t do that playing in the NBA.” Since retirement, Van Horn has been keeping himself busy in the hoops realm. He’s the founder and executive director of the Colorado Premier Basketball Club in the Greater Denver area. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the hoops program holds basketball camps, leagues and tournaments for kids 3–19.

The club also facilitates training and beginner skills sessions for all levels.

1997 was a rich NBA Draft. Van Horn was one pick behind the #1 overall pick, Tim Duncan. Duncan was uber successful, winning five rings under legendary coach Gregg Popovich. Looking at his career, one could wonder if Van Horn has any regrets. “Tim’s had a great deal of success,” Van Horn told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I was fortunate to have the time in the NBA that I did, but I had a timeline. I had to make different decisions in my life.”

Van Horn added: “I miss camaraderie with teammates, but the lifestyle in the NBA I wouldn’t say that I miss it.”