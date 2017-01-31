Kyrie Irving And Russell Westbrook Will Be GM’s For The Dew NBA 3X All-Star Game In New Orleans

The Dew NBA 3x All-Star Game has become super popular just as we saw from the Dew NBA 3x tour finale in Los Angeles. The game will be advancing to a larger stage in New Orleans during All-Star weekend. Some of the top 10 best hoopers from the tour will participate in a 1-on-1 game with a chance to head to the big easy.

Mountain Dew will be launching a six-episode series that will take you behind-the-scenes to see how the GM’s, players and coaches prepare for the All-Star game match-up.

Check out the first episode below and coverage of the All-Star Saturday 3x takeoff.

Teams: Following a six-city tour of DewNBA3X, ten of the best elite amateur basketball players in the nation will compete in a 1-on-1 combine in order to head to New Orleans to play for the best in the game including NBA All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, who will act as GMs, along with NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Scott, who will serve as the coaches of the teams

Former NBA stars Jason Williams and Baron Davis will play in the game, serving as team captains.

TV Airing: During All Star Weekend, DEW will be creating the ultimate intersection of sports and culture by bringing 3-on-3 basketball to a national stage, with a 30-minute special about the competition airing on Sat. Feb. 18 at 6pm EST on TNT leading into All-Star Saturday Night coverage.

[via: Slam Online]