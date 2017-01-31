LeBron James is tired of being a top-heavy team, and he’s also tired of Charles Barkley.

Following Barkley’s criticism of James calling him “inappropriate, whiny, all of the above”, James let loose to ESPN’s David McMenamin:

I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.

He also went on to call the 11-time NBA All Star “a hater” and made it clear that there’s “a new sheriff in town”. Barkley has been known to be critical of James and there are people like Dwayne Wade who are happy that James stood up for himself.

Here’s full Wade quote on LBJ/Barkley. Never tried one of these emoji things before but believe this is considered 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EFAOorIw8x — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 31, 2017

Watch the video that made LeBron James lash out: