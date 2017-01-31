Grammy-nominated and music heavy-weight mogul Rick Ross celebrated his birthday with a masquerade ball theme and a poke-dex of celebrity guests, including Usher, YG, The Dream, Big Boi, Jeezy, DeJ Loaf, Meek Mill, Wale, Curren$y and hip-hop’s newest “it” rapper, Young Dolph. The lavish party took place at his massive 109-room famed estate. The party had no shortage of luxury with a line of vintage and sports cars leading to the entrance, a garden room decked with florals cascading from the 30 foot ceilings, oversized floral statues in the Boss’ initials, Wingstop food truck as guests departed and multiple open bars. But the major extravagance was a 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider, gifted to Ross by his favorite drink brand, Luc Belaire, who also kept guests well catered-for with their stylish Belaire Rosé and Belaire Luxe offering!

This comes shortly after Ross announced his debut studio album under Epic Records, titled “Rather You Than Me” and the release of his first record off the album, I Think She Likes Me, featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The video was released Friday night hours before the party. Check out the video recap of the epic birthday turn up below.

#ballwiththeboss bday recap. #biggest A video posted by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:52am PST