On the season finale of Mariah’s World, Mariah Carey teased her new heartbreak single “I Don’t”.

She tweeted the luxurious cover art with her riding in the backseat of an all white, red interior Rolls Royce with YG riding shot gun.

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don’t, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT pic.twitter.com/agiVedgpMe — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 31, 2017

The song was released following her split from ex-billionaire-fiance, James Packer.

“Said you would always be mine/ Feeding me nothing but lines/ I was so gone, I admit it/ Happy messed up for a minute,” she also cites some lines from Donell Jones‘ 1999 “Where I Wanna Be.”

“I Don’t” is expected to be released Friday.