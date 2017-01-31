Mimi Faust, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star and Talent Manager, Entertainment Attorney, DEBONR founder, plus all around power player Sandy Lal threw a Great Gatsby themed third annual Birthday Celebration for the duo at the Jane Hotel in New York City.

The birthday King and Queen were celebrated with many friends such as Dorinda Medley and John Maddessian of “The Real Housewives of New York”, Claudia Jordan Former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Apprentice”, Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter and Dutchess of VH1’s “Black Ink”, and Award Winning Independent Filmmaker DJ Scripz who has a current project titled “The Haitian Polo Documentary”. The classy evening was sponsored by Shake and Share Media, Primrose Couture, DEBONR, and Tanqueray Gin.

Sandy was extremely dapper, donning a custom made Monhair jacket, cane, and suit designed by Jacques Issac, while Mimi wore a beautiful white gown designed by DVF. The elegant birthday cake was a King Crown made specially for Sandy by Mimi to honor his KingPin Entertainment Group. It was definitely a night you wouldn’t forget. Enjoy the pictures from the evening below photographed by Shake and Share Media and Vocab Entertainment.