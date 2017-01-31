Congratulations are in order to Pharell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, who have reportedly welcomed not one, not two, but three bundles of joy earlier in January.

Williams’ declined to tell Vanity Fair the names or sexes of the babies, but assured that the mother and children were all “healthy and happy”. The triplets joined the couple’s first son Rocket, 8.

It has been a happy year for the super producer turned Chanel model. He broke gender barriers being the first male to model in a Chanel handbag campaign. He is also an Academy Award nominated producer for Hidden Figures. So there’s a possibility that he will be bringing home an Oscar in addition to his three new babies.