Audubon is a Washington Heights artist who you may know from MTV’s series The Heights. He was always making music and has been growing as an artist ever since the finale of the reality show.

He has gone on to create three solo projects and collaborate with artists like Bodega Bamz, GLC, and A$AP Ferg. His latest project Exile was released at the foot of last year and includes his single “Birkin”.

The Source is premiering the video for another single off Exile titled “Day Drunk” featuring Lucia Hierro. Lucy sang the hook with a chilled vibe that set the tone for the entire track and video. Audubon’s vocals in addition to the soothing beat added a melodic touch to the song.

Check out the video for “Day Drunk” on Audubon’s Exile which is available on Apple Music.