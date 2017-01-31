Sean Kingston Collaborates With Vybz Kartel For The New Record “Chance”

Sean Kingston Collaborates With Vybz Kartel For The New Record “Chance”

Sean Kingston shares the first single from his upcoming Made In Jamaica EP called “Chance” featuring Jamaican superstar Vybz Kartel who recorded his verse in prison.

Produced by Murda Beatz, Kingston serenades the ladies on this one with a smooth slowed-down R&B feel. The lyrics are also quotable and catchy!

“I’m waiting on you to get here, you said you wouldn’t take that long, I’m waiting on you to find me, you never right here at home, don’t give me no excuses, just make it up”

Check out this dope single below!