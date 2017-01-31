Today in The Source News Flash: During his tour stop in Amsterdam Drake performed new song and promised he’ll release ‘More Life’ this year. Migos start a petition to replace Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber won’t be attending annual Grammys ceremony.

In the fashion world Travis Scott previews a collaboration with Helmut Lang. Kanye and Adidas confirm a release date for Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Black/Red” – coming February 11th, 2017.

Donald Trump strikes again, firing Attorney General Sally Yates after her instructions not to obey his travel ban.

LeBron James goes on a rant over Charles Barkley’s comments – calls him a hater.

