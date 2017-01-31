We all remember 76ers players like Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, Aaron McKie and Raja Bell.

But how many of you remember Matt Geiger?

The 42nd pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat out of Georgia Tech, Geiger played for ten years for the Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for his career.

Where many people in the Philadelphia region may remember Geiger when he famously refused to waive the $1.2 million annual trade kicker for the final four seasons of his six-year, $47 million contract. That move stopped a trade that the Sixers had in place which would have shipped Allen Iverson to the Detroit Pistons.

What a save for the Philly faithful, because the next season, the Sixers would become NBA Eastern Conference Champions, Iverson was the league MVP and the Sixers would face the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 NBA Finals.

