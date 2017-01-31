Last night(January 30), an unidentified bodyguard was stabbed during a T.I. concert in New Brunswick, Canada.

The unidentified 23 year old got into an altercation at the Moncton venue where the ATL rapper made his last stop last night on his “Us or Else” tour, which previously hit other cities in Canada.

Law enforcement says that the man was stabbed three times in the calf while securing a table where T.I. merchandise was being sold.

According to reports, T.I. has returned to the U.S. from his Canada tour.