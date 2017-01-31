Today In Hip Hop History: The Wu Tang Clan Drop Their “C.R.E.A.M.” Single On This Date 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1994, the legendary Staten Island, NY collective known as the Wu Tang Clan released on of the crew’s most memorable songs to date; “C.R.E.A.M.(Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” from their debut album Enter The 36 Chambers.

Recorded in Firehouse studios in NYC, Wu Tang Clan leader/advisor The RZA sampled The Charmels’ 1967 song, “As Long As I’ve Got You”. Since the WTC’s creation of this hit, “cream” became a slang term used for money in hoods all ocroos the country and eventually the globe.

On January 29, 2009, “C.R.E.A.M.” was certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 units, 15 years after it was first released.

According to great publications such as Time Magazine and Rolling Stone, C.R.E.A.M. is regarded as one of the best rap songs of all time.