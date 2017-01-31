Travis Scott has been setting a lot of trends on the fashion side of things, so as the long awaited release of his collaboration with high-end fashion brand Helmut Lang drops, fans are definitely going to be inspired.

The limited capsule collection of 19 menswear pieces, which officially launched Monday (Jan. 30), includes T-shirts, shoes, denim, a bomber, and a leather jacket, all priced between $175 and $1,715 and is available at Helmut Lang stores in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as Barneys New York, other select retailers, and online. Much like the Hood Toyota merchandise Scott released at pop-up shops back in November, the pieces he designed for Helmut Lang are inspired by his Houston roots.

“It all came from growing up in Texas,” Travis told Vogue in an interview. “I remember going to the rodeo and seeing these guys in oversized jean jackets and boots with big ass buckles—it was the cowboy look.”

In regards to how the partnership came about and where Scott drew a lot of his inspiration for the collection from, Scott reveals the inspiration came from vintage Helmut Lang circa 2004.

“I’ve been wearing Helmut Lang since I was 15 years old,” Scott said. “The way he placed the straps on his clothes, I really wanted to bring that back.”

After featuring an extensive array of clothing pieces and accessories, all curated by Scott, you’d think he’s on his way to set a stake in the fashion world; but despite his frequent and successful collaborations in fashion, Scott maintains that music is his first love.

“I am a person who likes clothes. I don’t look at myself as a designer, I’m just making shit that I like,” Scott continued. “I’m not in it to get to the top in the fashion industry—I was asked by the Helmut Lang team to create this collection and was honored. But I just wanted to curate something for the kids, and the way it all came out it’s definitely lit.”

The collaborative collection between Travi$ and Helmut Lang can be purchased now at select retailers globally such as Barneys, RSVP Gallery and more. The collection will also be available for purchase online at the Helmut Lang’s website.

Check out some of the collection below and video.

Helmut out now Travisscott.com A video posted by flame (@travisscott) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:09am PST