Yesterday evening [Jan. 30] Trump fired Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his immigration ban.

Yates position continued from the Obama administration, while Trump’s cabinet pick until Jeff Sessions confirms. Once Trump ordered the ban, Yates sent a letter refusing after she determined it was unconstitutional.

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote.

After Trump reviewed Yates letter, he sent one back relieving her of her position. His administration the described her as “weak”.