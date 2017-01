After Trump fired Attorney General Sally Yates, he then replaced the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last night.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Trump replaced the acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale, with Thomas Homan. He was the ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013.

Ragsdale was similar to Sally Yates in being promoted to acting director after serving deputy director during Obama administration.