Reports have confirmed that BET will greenlight an hour long series about the life of Hip Hop icon Nas called Street Dreams. The show will be directed by Jonathan Levine depicting life for the then up and coming rapper from Queenbridge Projects in the early 90s.

Levine, the director of The Night Before and creator of Rush, will direct the pilot named after the popular Nas hit, which borrows its melody from Eurythmics’ 80s classic “Sweet Dreams”.

Nas was recently involved with the creation and production of the Netflix series The Get Down, which is directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Stay tuned to TheSource.con for updates on trailers and release dates for Street Dreams.